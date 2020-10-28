Blue Moon: Stargazers in for a treat on October 31, know details here

Space enthusiasts and stargazers are in for a treat on October 31, when the ‘Blue Moon’ will be visible. This is the second Full Moon this month and will be a rare occurrence, called the ‘Blue Moon’. The month began with the harvest moon on October 1 and will end with a rare Halloween blue moon on October 31.

This Blue Moon is also known as the Hunter’s Moon because it provides plenty of moonlight for hunters to collect meat for the winters. Apparently, this happens as the Earth’s elliptical makes the smallest angle with respect to the horizon while eventually making the Moon appearing to be glowing and illuminating at its fullest.

According to a CNET report, this is for the first time since World War II that the 2020 Halloween full moon will be visible to the whole world, rather than in only a few parts of it.

What is a Blue Moon?

According to NASA, a Blue Moon is the second full moon in a calendar month. Simply put, it is being called a Blue Moon because it will be the second of two full Moons to occur in a single calendar month. Full moons are separated by 29 days, while most months are 30 or 31 days long; so it is possible to fit two full moons in a single month. Sometimes blue moon also occurs in a 30-days month as it appeared on June 30, 2007, and is set to take place next on September 30, 2050.

A blue moon can either happen when there are two full moons in a single calendar month, or when it’s the third or fourth full moon in a single season, according to Earth Sky. In the recent past, the blue-coloured moon was sighted in 2018 on January 31 and on March 31 whereas it will be witnessed in the immediate future only on August 31, 2023. Whenever a Blue Moon occurs, the total number of full moons for that particular year becomes 13 which usually remains 12 under normal circumstances.

However, the colour of the Blue Moon won’t actually be blue and it will appear like it would any other day. This Blue Moon will look pale grey and white – just like the moon on any other night.

When will it be visible in India?

The second will occur on October 31 at 8.19 pm. People from both North America and South America will see it as will Africa, all of Europe and much of Asia.