Biggest moon of the year to rise tonight, here’s a list of cities that will witness supermoon

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of construction...; check details

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A; Tilak Varma named captain

Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, leave fans in awe; SEE PICS

BIG revelations on 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Zardari ex-aide admits Pakistan’s role, explains motive in new book

Congress's Rahul Gandhi claims 'vote chori', 'flawed election' in H files presser, draws flak, BJP hits back

IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant returns as BCCI announces India's 15-member squad for South Africa Test series

Australia announces Ashes squad for 1st Test: Steve Smith to lead in Pat Cummins' absence, Sam Konstas misses out

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Pakistan sends back 12 pilgrims from Sikh Jatha, Hindus accuse authorities of..

Is Elon Musk worth $1 trillion? Tesla faces shareholder showdown at AGM

Zohran Mamdani eats Rajnigandha in viral video; internet says, 'Ab laga hai bhai real Indian'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of construction...; check details

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of...

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A; Tilak Varma named captain

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A

Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, leave fans in awe; SEE PICS

Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, SEE PICS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

HomeScience

SCIENCE

Biggest moon of the year to rise tonight, here’s a list of cities that will witness supermoon

To best view the supermoon, choose a location away from city lights, such as a park, open field, or coastal area, to get a clear view of the eastern horizon around moonrise.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 06:52 PM IST

Biggest moon of the year to rise tonight, here’s a list of cities that will witness supermoon
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The largest full moon of 2025, known as the November Supermoon or Beaver Moon, will rise tonight, November 5, illuminating the night sky with extraordinary brightness and size.

This is the second of three supermoons in 2025 and the closest full moon to Earth this year, making it the largest and brightest lunar event of the year.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with perigee (the point in the Moon's elliptical orbit where it is closest to Earth). Since the Moon's orbit is not a perfect circle, its distance from Earth varies. When the full moon appears near perigee, it appears 14% larger and 30% brighter than the smallest full moon, creating a spectacular sight.

The November supermoon will occur approximately 357,000 kilometers from Earth, about 17,000 miles closer than a normal full moon.

This proximity increases the moon's apparent diameter and brightness, causing it to cast a faint shadow on Earth and create an intense glow at night.

The November supermoon is also called the Beaver Moon, a name steeped in tradition. Native Americans and early European settlers named full moons based on natural cycles and seasonal movements.

The Beaver Moon marks the time when beavers begin preparing for winter by building dams, and fur trappers set their traps before frozen rivers arrive.

How to view the supermoon?

To best view the supermoon, choose a location away from city lights, such as a park, open field, or coastal area, to get a clear view of the eastern horizon around moonrise. No telescope is required to enjoy this celestial event, although surface details can be seen with binoculars. Immediately after sunset and throughout the night, if the weather is favourable, the moonlight will be especially bright.

Although the size difference may seem subtle to the naked eye, the brightness of the supermoon will create a magical experience in the night sky.

Where will it be visible?

Depending on weather conditions and cloud cover in the area, the supermoon will be visible in almost every country and city on the planet.

Viewing the night sky in Delhi may be a bit difficult, as haze is one of the biggest factors dimming the night sky.

This lunar phenomenon reminds us of the dynamic dance between Earth and its only natural satellite, showcasing the beauty and science of our celestial neighbourhood.

Also read: Can artificial intelligence destroy humanity? AI experts warn of human extinction risks

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of construction...; check details
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of...
No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A; Tilak Varma named captain
No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A
Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, leave fans in awe; SEE PICS
Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, SEE PICS
BIG revelations on 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Zardari ex-aide admits Pakistan’s role, explains motive in new book
BIG revelations on 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Zardari ex-aide admits Pakistan’s role
Congress's Rahul Gandhi claims 'vote chori', 'flawed election' in H files presser, draws flak, BJP hits back
Congress's Rahul Gandhi claims 'vote chori', 'flawed election' in H files presse
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE