Biggest moon of the year to rise tonight, here’s a list of cities that will witness supermoon

To best view the supermoon, choose a location away from city lights, such as a park, open field, or coastal area, to get a clear view of the eastern horizon around moonrise.

The largest full moon of 2025, known as the November Supermoon or Beaver Moon, will rise tonight, November 5, illuminating the night sky with extraordinary brightness and size.

This is the second of three supermoons in 2025 and the closest full moon to Earth this year, making it the largest and brightest lunar event of the year.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with perigee (the point in the Moon's elliptical orbit where it is closest to Earth). Since the Moon's orbit is not a perfect circle, its distance from Earth varies. When the full moon appears near perigee, it appears 14% larger and 30% brighter than the smallest full moon, creating a spectacular sight.

The November supermoon will occur approximately 357,000 kilometers from Earth, about 17,000 miles closer than a normal full moon.

This proximity increases the moon's apparent diameter and brightness, causing it to cast a faint shadow on Earth and create an intense glow at night.

The November supermoon is also called the Beaver Moon, a name steeped in tradition. Native Americans and early European settlers named full moons based on natural cycles and seasonal movements.

The Beaver Moon marks the time when beavers begin preparing for winter by building dams, and fur trappers set their traps before frozen rivers arrive.

How to view the supermoon?

To best view the supermoon, choose a location away from city lights, such as a park, open field, or coastal area, to get a clear view of the eastern horizon around moonrise. No telescope is required to enjoy this celestial event, although surface details can be seen with binoculars. Immediately after sunset and throughout the night, if the weather is favourable, the moonlight will be especially bright.

Although the size difference may seem subtle to the naked eye, the brightness of the supermoon will create a magical experience in the night sky.

Where will it be visible?

Depending on weather conditions and cloud cover in the area, the supermoon will be visible in almost every country and city on the planet.

Viewing the night sky in Delhi may be a bit difficult, as haze is one of the biggest factors dimming the night sky.

This lunar phenomenon reminds us of the dynamic dance between Earth and its only natural satellite, showcasing the beauty and science of our celestial neighbourhood.

Also read: Can artificial intelligence destroy humanity? AI experts warn of human extinction risks