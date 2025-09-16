Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India, how can it be prevented?

It has been found that CVs from upper-caste names dominate elite institutions, while Dalit and Muslim-majority districts are tagged as "high risk". How can Artificial Intelligence (AI) pick up caste-based or communally sensitive human biases?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is machine-based; it is not a human being. Can it learn caste-based or religion-based human biases? Reports suggest that the artificial intelligence-based chatbots in India are quickly learning human biases prevalent in society. Researchers have found ample evidence from India and global research that algorithms trained on skewed data do silence, misclassify, misrepresent, and financially exclude Dalits.

Does AI discriminate against Dalits, Muslims?

Similar experiences have been noticed in foreign countries with racial and ethnic biases. As algorithms are only as fair as the data they are trained on, these are prone to picking up those human biases.It has been found that CVs from upper-caste names dominate elite institutions, while Dalit and Muslim-majority districts are tagged as "high risk." Similarly, content moderation systems are generally primed by majoritarian sentiment, and so they flag Ambedkarite assertions as "hate speech." On the other hand, while casteist slurs like "chamar" and "chandal" slip through unchecked.

How does AI pick up caste biases?

The reason is clear: AI systems, particularly those based on machine learning (ML), are trained on large datasets that reflect real-world patterns. If the training data contains caste-based or communally sensitive biases, the AI can inadvertently pick up these biases.Consequently, language models, like chatbots after being trained on Indian web text, might associate caste terms with stereotypes.

If in job screening tools, biased hiring decisions are present in historical data, the AI may continue with caste-based exclusion.

How can it be prevented?

The AI can be prevented from picking up these human biases by regularly testing AI systems for caste-related discriminatory patterns. It can also be done by ensuring balanced representation of different caste groups in training data. The biases can be prevented from entering the AI system by implementing methods that detect and mitigate bias during model training.