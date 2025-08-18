Beware! AI can tap your phone from distance, know how does it happen?

An Artificial Intelligence or AI-powered system can transcribe the phone conversations from up to 10 feet away by measuring the tiny vibrations generated by a smartphone’s earpiece. This makes the AI Eavesdropping, or AI Phone tapping, possible.

After former Google executive Geoffrey Hinton, known as the 'Godfather of AI', expressed apprehension that AI can go out of control and wipe out humanity one day, another alarming development has taken place. Researchers have found that artificial intelligence can intercept private telephonic conversations without touching the device, even from a distance of 10 feet. Researchers at Penn State in the US have found in an experiment that an AI-powered system can eavesdrop on phone calls, even when the device is several feet away.

Wireless-tapping: AI measures vibrations

When the study was presented at the 18th ACM Conference on Security and Privacy in Wireless and Mobile Networks (WiSec 2025), concern over breach of privacy was raised. The researchers shared in detail how they had used artificial intelligence and radar technology to intercept private phone conversations without ever touching the device. While testing the system of what they called 'wireless-tapping,' they found that the phone conversations can be partially transcribed from up to 10 feet away by measuring the tiny vibrations generated by a smartphone’s earpiece. While the call-tapping technology is still in its early stages, their experiment demonstrated that transcripts could be reconstructed with around 60% accuracy when using a vocabulary of up to 10,000 words.

How does AI system work?

According to researchers, whenever we talk on the phone, a caller’s voice is played through the earpiece speaker, creating tiny vibrations across the phone’s surface. Generally, these vibrations remain unnoticed. While experimenting, the researchers deciphered the call using these vibrations. Suryoday Basak, a doctoral researcher at Penn State’s College of Engineering, told journalists, "If we capture these same vibrations using remote radars and bring in machine learning to help us learn what is being said, we can determine whole conversations."