‘Best space tacos yet’: Astronauts make tacos with first chili peppers grown aboard ISS

Astronauts experiment with daily tasks every day in space, be it washing their hair or preparing meals for themselves in a zero-gravity environment. For the first time ever, scientists and astronauts have figured out how to grow peppers in space.

In a very complex experiment, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) curated and grew a unique chili pepper plant for four months in outer space. This became a major breakthrough in sustaining life in space.

The NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station decided to have a “fiesta” aboard the spacecraft and throw themselves a taco party, using the unique chili peppers in the filling. NASA astronaut Meghan McArthur posted photos of the tacos made with the first space-grown peppers.

Friday Feasting! After the harvest, we got to taste red and green chile. Then we filled out surveys (got to have the data!). Finally, I made my best space tacos yet: fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes & artichokes, and HATCH CHILE! https://t.co/pzvS5A6z5u pic.twitter.com/fJ8yLZuhZS — Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) October 29, 2021

The experiment regarding growing plant life in outer space was aimed at sustaining the astronauts that go for space missions beyond the low-Earth orbit, which have limited scope for resupply missions, according to a statement issued by NASA.

The space agency said, “Feeding crews on the Moon, and especially Mars, will be a logistical challenge. While crews will still rely on packaged foods from Earth, part of the challenge is that sending supplies beyond low-Earth orbit requires more propellant and longer delivery times, particularly to Mars. Packaged foods stored for long periods results in degradation of the food quality, which reduces the amount of key nutrients like Vitamin C and Vitamin K.”

Peppers were chosen for this experiment as they are a good source of Vitamin C and are self-pollinating plants, making them easy to grow. NASA astronauts have grown and eaten around 10 types of plants since 2015, the agency said.

NASA further explained how the plant was grown and said that 48 pepper seeds were planted in a device called a science carrier that contains baked clay for roots to grow in and a controlled release fertilizer specially formulated for peppers.