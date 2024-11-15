This Beaver Moon is a supermoon, meaning it coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee.

The night sky is set to dazzle with the final supermoon of 2024, the "Beaver Moon," making its appearance on November 15 at 4:28 p.m. EST (2128 GMT). This celestial event marks the fourth consecutive supermoon of the year, following the Blue Moon in August, Harvest Moon in September, and Hunter's Moon in October, promising a stunning finale for sky watchers.

What is the Beaver Moon?

The Beaver Moon gets its name from Native American traditions. November is when beavers build their winter dams, preparing for the colder months ahead. Early settlers also took this time to set traps before ponds froze, securing furs for winter. Other names for this full moon include the "Frost Moon," indicating the start of freezing temperatures, and the "Deer Rutting Moon," referencing the peak mating season for deer.

Why is This Supermoon Special?

This Beaver Moon is a supermoon, meaning it coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee. As a result, the moon will appear larger and up to 30% brighter than usual, creating a captivating visual spectacle. This phenomenon, known as a supermoon, was popularised in 1979 and has since become a popular term in astronomy. The increase in size and brightness is most noticeable near the horizon, making it a must-see event.

Best Viewing Times

The Beaver Moon will look full from November 14 to 16. Peak visibility will be around 4:29 p.m. EST on November 15, but you can enjoy the sight of the full moon rising in the east at sunset and setting in the west at sunrise. In addition to the supermoon, viewers can also spot the Pleiades star cluster, often called the "Seven Sisters," shining brightly in the Taurus constellation. Planets like Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will also be visible, making for a spectacular night of stargazing.

Viewing Tips

For an optimal experience, find a location with a clear, unobstructed view of the sky. The supermoon effect is particularly striking when the moon is low on the horizon, enhancing the "moon illusion." Binoculars or a telescope can provide an even closer look at its details. This rare chance to witness the final supermoon of 2024 is a perfect way to welcome the winter season and enjoy the beauty of the night sky.