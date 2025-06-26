As ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla along with his three crew went aboard Dragon Capsule, SpaceX Falcon 9 aircraft, he will command hatch opening of the spacecraft. Know what is it and why is it important.

After a long wait, ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla was enroute the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the SpaceX Dragon Capsule spacecraft which docked successfully on Thursday. Elated, Shukla did a ‘namaskar’ from the space and shared his experience as ‘magical’ and called it ‘what a ride.’ When we hear or read about space missions, spacecrafts going on a journey beyond earth, we also hear terms like ‘docking’, hatch opening’ and more. Let us understand these terms and how important they are in space missions. With this mission, Shubhanshu Shukla created history by becoming the second Indian astronaut to make into the space and the first one to pilot supervise the crucial docking phase of the mission. He is also the first Indian to reach ISS.

There are several steps that a spacecraft goes through to connect it with the ISS so that the crew can easily switch from the spacecraft to the station.

What is Docking in space missions?

Space docking is the process of joining two or more spacecraft in orbit. It is a complicated process that demands precision and accuracy and involves a series of maneuvers to bring the spacecraft into the same orbit, align them, and then physically connect them. It is crucial and without knowledge of the docking mechanism, many space missions will never be completed. This is crucial for space missions like assembling large spacecraft or space stations, transferring crew and supplies, and even refueling or repairing satellites.

What is a hatch opening and why is it important?

Hatching takes place after docking. According to NASA, it is an opening with an operable, sealable cover that ensures the different environments are separated. A hatch allows crew members to transfer from the spacecraft into the ISS. The Overhead hatch is used to transfer the crew into vehicle post docking.

Hatches are usually operated by a single crew member from both sides in no more than 60 seconds. Before the member opens it, they view through the window to ensure no hazardous conditions are present. There are two hatches: A hatchway (the opening itself) and a hatch cover (the piece that closes the hatchway). The pressure between the ISS and the spacecraft is made equal so that the crew is not sucked into a vacuum. A special hatch sealing mechanism design provides increased safety, reliability, and convenience.