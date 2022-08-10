August Sturgeon Moon: Know date, time, other details about the last supermoon of 2022

Photo: Pexels | Representational

After the biggest supermoon of 2022, called the Buck moon, wowed sky watchers in July, the month of August brings in another treat in the form of the fourth and final supermoon of the year. Called the Sturgeon moon, it will delight enthusiasts and the general public on Thursday (August 11).

The moon is called a supermoon, when it is a full moon that occurs at a time when our Earth’s sole natural satellite is at the closest distance to the closest point of the moon to Earth in its orbit. This point is called perigee. Supermoons appear bigger and brighter than the average fullmoons. They can appear up to 16 percent brighter in the night sky.

On the other hand, the moon which is at the farthest point, the apogee, is called a micromoon.

August 2022 supermoon: Time and date

The Sturgeon supermoon will be visible on the full moon night of Thursday (August 11). The supermoon will peak around 01:36 am GMT at night. However, the moon will also appear in almost all its brightness and fullness on the night prior and after the supermoon night - Wednesday (August 10) and Friday (August 12).

After the Flower Moon of February, Strawberry Moon of June and Buck Moon of July, the Sturgeon Moon of August will be the final supermoon of 2022. This means that the August supermoon is your final chance to watch the moon in its all might this year.

Why is it named the Sturgeon Moon?

The August supermoon derives its name from a large sturgeon fish which the Algonquin tribes of North America used to be able to catch with much more ease during the time.

READ | Scientists discover ‘Super Earth’ just 37 light years away: Exciting find in search of alien life