Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

August Sturgeon Moon: Know date, time, other details about the last supermoon of 2022

Called the Sturgeon moon, the final supermoon of 2022 will delight sky watchers and enthusiasts this Thursday. Here's all you need to know.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 06:02 AM IST

August Sturgeon Moon: Know date, time, other details about the last supermoon of 2022
Photo: Pexels | Representational

After the biggest supermoon of 2022, called the Buck moon, wowed sky watchers in July, the month of August brings in another treat in the form of the fourth and final supermoon of the year. Called the Sturgeon moon, it will delight enthusiasts and the general public on Thursday (August 11). 

The moon is called a supermoon, when it is a full moon that occurs at a time when our Earth’s sole natural satellite is at the closest distance to the closest point of the moon to Earth in its orbit. This point is called perigee. Supermoons appear bigger and brighter than the average fullmoons. They can appear up to 16 percent brighter in the night sky. 

On the other hand, the moon which is at the farthest point, the apogee, is called a micromoon. 

August 2022 supermoon: Time and date

The Sturgeon supermoon will be visible on the full moon night of Thursday (August 11). The supermoon will peak around 01:36 am GMT at night. However, the moon will also appear in almost all its brightness and fullness on the night prior and after the supermoon night - Wednesday (August 10) and Friday (August 12). 

After the Flower Moon of February, Strawberry Moon of June and Buck Moon of July, the Sturgeon Moon of August will be the final supermoon of 2022. This means that the August supermoon is your final chance to watch the moon in its all might this year. 

Why is it named the Sturgeon Moon?

The August supermoon derives its name from a large sturgeon fish which the Algonquin tribes of North America used to be able to catch with much more ease during the time. 

READ | Scientists discover ‘Super Earth’ just 37 light years away: Exciting find in search of alien life

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET PG 2022 counselling to begin on September 1, plea to stay counselling rejected by SC
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.