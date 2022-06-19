Headlines

Salman Khan's Kick 2 is 'completely written', to go on floors soon? Here's what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Astronomers unveil most detailed maps of asteroid Psyche, find ancient world of rock and metal

The most detailed maps of asteroid Psyche show vast metal-rich regions spread across asteroid Psyche's surface.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

The main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter is a great spot to begin a detailed study of the Solar System. Here, you will be able to spot ancient rocks from the early days of the Solar System. NASA is now set to launch a probe the size of a tennis court to this asteroid belt. After reaching the belt, this probe will zero in on Psyche, which is a metal-rich asteroid considered to be the ancient core of an early planet.

READ | NASA launches a retro ‘8-bit’ space game, here’s how to play

The probe will spend about two years orbiting. It will also analyse the evolution of early planetary bodies.

Besides this, planetary scientists have unveiled the most detailed maps of the asteroid’s surface to date. The observations are based on several ground telescopes in northern Chile.

What do the detailed maps of asteroid Psyche show?

The most detailed maps of asteroid Psyche show vast metal-rich regions spread across the asteroid’s surface. There is also a large depression, which seems to have a different surface texture between the interior and its rim.

Researchers believe that this difference might be a crater filled with finer sand and rimmed with rocky material.

The maps were unveiled in a research article titled – “The Heterogeneous Surface of Asteroid (16) Psyche”, which was published in the journal JGR Planets.

The maps spilled details about the asteroid’s history too. As per the findings, the rocky spots may be the vestiges of an ancient mantle, quire similar in composition to the rocky outermost layer od Mars, Earth and the asteroid versa. It can also be due to past impacts made by space rocks.

The asteroid Psyche has been observed using many telescopes in the past. However, none of the studies could spatially resolve variations in composition over the surface.

As part of the latest study, researchers ran simulations of Psyche to check which surface properties of asteroid match with the thermal emissions measured earlier. To meet their objective, the researchers measured how the asteroid’s simulated emissions give off thermal emissions.

 

