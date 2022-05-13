Astronomers share first look of Milky Way’s ‘Doughnut-shaped’ Black Hole, know more

Twitter(@NSF)

Astronomers have shared an image of a supermassive black hole that devours anything that comes in its gargantuan gravitational pull. The dark and dust in the middle of the Milky Way galaxy look like a mysterious black hole.

The Sagittarius A* or SgrA black hole is the second black hole that has ever been captured. The image that has been released this time has been captured with the same Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) international collaboration that was used in 2019 to share the first-ever image of a black hole.

The image shared recently shows a doughnut-shaped dark hole filled with radio emissions. As light cannot enter the black hole, it is difficult to see it. However, the recent picture traced out its shadow by a glimmery ring of light and matter.

Our own black hole! Astronomers have just revealed the 1st image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy using the @ehtelescope- a planet-scale array of radio telescopes that emerged from decades of NSF support. https://t.co/bC1PZH4yD6 #ourblackhole pic.twitter.com/pd96CH3V0m — National Science Foundation (@NSF) May 12, 2022

According to the astronomers, the diameter of Sagittarius A* is about 17 times that of the Sun.

At that time, the discovery was made by the National Science Foundation (NSF), which is an independent agency of the US government.

The image was unveiled in six simultaneous news conferences that were forecast in the US and elsewhere in the world.

Notably, the Sagittarius A* has four million times the mass of the Sun. It is about at a distance of 26,000 light-years from Earth. This means it is 5.9 trillion miles away from us.