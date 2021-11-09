Headlines

Science

Astronaut shares breathtaking timelapse video of earth from space

The astronaut has shared photos of numerous countries and regions from space.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 04:46 PM IST

After spending 200 days aboard the International Space Station, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has returned home. On Twitter, he has shared a breathtaking timelapse video of earth from the space. "One more night with this magical view. Who could complain? I'll miss our spaceship," he wrote with the video. 

As per the European Space Agency, Pesquet’s second mission on the ISS is Alpha. It started in April and is ended this month. Thomas is the first European to fly to the ISS and return on a commercial spacecraft. "SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavour transporting Crew-2 autonomously undocked from the International Space Station and after a series of burns, entered Earth’s atmosphere and deployed parachutes for a soft water-landing. Thomas and crew splashed down off the coast of Florida, USA on 9 November 2021 at 03:33 GMT," the space agency said.During his spaceflight, the he performed four spacewalks to install new solar array equipment and upgrade the ISS’ power system. He carried out over 200 science and research activities on behalf of researchers and international partners, including 40 European experiments and 12 led by the French Space Agency, CNES. 

On October 4, Thomas became commander of the Space Station. This is the fourth time for a European to hold this position and the first time for France.

