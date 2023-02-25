Search icon
Asteroid the size of a six-storey building approaching towards earth, but the good news is....

The space agency estimates that the size of the asteroid is equivalent to an "airplane" or 99 feet wide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Asteroid approaching Earth: Asteroids are thought to be one of the greatest threats from outer space that can destroy civilization and wipe it out. They are dispersed throughout the solar system. While not all asteroids are huge or hazardous, it was believed that the asteroid that wiped off the Dinsouras was only 10 kilometers in size. Asteroid 2023 CG1 is now travelling towards the earth and will pass by our globe on February 25, according to a NASA report.

The space agency estimates that the size of the asteroid is equivalent to an "airplane" or 99 feet wide. Yet, despite the asteroid's close proximity to Earth, it is not anticipated to trigger any major worldwide tragedy. The asteroid has already started its journey and is speeding 23,331 kilometers per hour towards Earth. The asteroid will be 5.8 million kilometers from Earth when it makes its closest approach.

According to NASA, asteroid 2023 CGI is a member of the Apollo group of asteroids, a collection of close-by asteroids named for the enormous 1862 Apolla asteroid that was found in the 1930s by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth. The Apollo asteroids are regarded as potentially dangerous due to their proximity to Earth and the likelihood of impacting our planet.

The Apollo asteroids are supposed to be stony or metallic objects that are the remains of the early Solar System. Another cosmic event will see a trifecta of three planets till March 1 as they perfectly line up in the night sky. The unusual alignment of Jupiter and Venus is mesmerising observers.

READ | Meet Kam Ghaffarian, space billionaire with net worth Rs 31,000 crore, dreams to land on Moon before China

 

