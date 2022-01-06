Asteroid 30 times more powerful than largest nuclear bomb: Why Apophis will be WATCHED when it passes Earth

A massive asteroid, 30 times larger than the most powerful bombs ever detonated by man, will come alarmingly close to Earth later in the decade. As per latest estimates, the asteroid has the potential to release 1,717 megatons worth of energy, which is way more than what the Tsar Bomba detonation by the Soviet Union produced back in 1961.

The asteroid is expected to whizz past Earth in April 2029, as per the latest research from Russian scientists. When it passes us, it will be just 39,000 kilometres from surface of Earth. This distance is similar to where the TV broadcast satellites are placed in Earth’s orbit.

Apophis was also behind a massive scare some years ago when an incorrect estimate claimed it will strike Earth in 2068. First observed by astronomers at NASA in 2004, it was initially termed among the most hazardous asteroids. Here’s a little about the massive rock named after the Greek God of destruction.

More about the Apophis asteroid

At a diameter of 1115 feet or 340 metres, the Apophis is not the biggest but big enough to raise alarm. However, it is not expected to collide with Earth in the next 100 years at least. NASA took it off the high-risk list back in March,

While Apophis is not on collision course, it’s close passing will by monitored with interest. More will come to light as it approaches nearer. It will also be the first time that such a big asteroid comes at such a close distance to Earth in recent history. However, the passing is not expected to impact satellites.