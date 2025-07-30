Twitter
SCIENCE

Asteroid 2025 OL1 to pass by Earth today; should we worry?

Agencies around the world are alert and are monitoring the sky day and night. India's ISRO is also keeping an eye.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

Asteroid 2025 OL1 to pass by Earth today; should we worry?

As the Earth is moving peacefully under the stars, a huge asteroid is passing very close to us. NASA has confirmed that Asteroid 2025 OL1 is on its way. It is expected to reach its closest point on July 30. The diameter of this rock is about 110 feet. This is almost equal to the length of a small passenger plane.

Will the Asteroid pass at a safe distance?

A somewhat large asteroid is definitely moving towards us, but there is no need to panic. Scientists have stated that it will not cause any harm, but they are closely monitoring every activity.

When it reaches its closest point, it will pass at a distance of 1.29 million kilometres from Earth. It is approaching at a speed of 16,904 miles per hour. This may seem far, but it is close in space.

How dangerous is this asteroid for Earth?

NASA has said that there is no danger from this asteroid. To be considered hazardous, an object must come within a radius of 7.4 million kilometres and be at least 85 meters wide. It does not meet any of the standards. Still, experts are keeping an eye on it. Even a slight change in its path can change the result.

Agencies around the world are alert

This is not the first space rock, nor will it be the last. Agencies around the world are alert and are monitoring the sky day and night. India's ISRO is also keeping an eye.

Will the Apophis Asteroid pass near Earth in 2029?

Chairman S. Somanath has emphasised the need for asteroid defence. His focus is on Apophis, an asteroid that is expected to pass near Earth in 2029. ISRO is hoping to work closely with NASA, ESA and JAXA.

Somnath said that the impact of asteroids is rare but serious. ISRO is planning future missions to study these space rocks. They may one day test ways to deflect a dangerous object. However, 2025 OL1 will pass safely. Our skies are full of unseen travellers. Most pass by without notice, but some deserve our attention.

Also read: This is world's smallest snake, as small as a coin, found after 20 years in..., its length is...

