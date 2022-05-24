Asteroid 1989 JA, twice the size of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, set to approach Earth on May 27

File Photo

A potentially hazardous giant asteroid is set to zoom past Earth on May 27 at 7:56 pm (IST).

The asteroid, named 7335 (1989 JA), has been classified as "potentially hazardous", by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). It is 3,400-feet i.e. 1.8 kilometers wide and is classified as an Apollo class asteroid. The asteroid, potentially, is twice the size of Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Recently, the Virtual Telescope shared an illustration of the asteroid as it rapidly travelled through the darkness of space. The Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics of Russia’s Academy of Sciences also revealed that the asteroid is travelling at a shocking speed of nearly 76,000 kilometres per hour.

READ | Meet Vadim Shishimarin, 21-year-old Russian soldier sentenced to life in Ukraine's first war crimes trial

Know all about Asteroid 1989 JA

As per its name, this asteroid was discovered in 1989 by astronomer Eleanor Helin from the California-based Palomar Observatory. Experts and scientists strongly believe that this is the biggest asteroid to closely flyby the Earth in 2022. Its next flight will likely occur not before June 23, 2055.

Notably, the Apollo asteroid is likely to safely pass closer to the Earth. It is not likely to impact the Earth. The Apollo asteroid is a class of Earth-crossing asteroids that have an axis greater than Earth. Due to its gigantic size, the asteroid can lead to massive destruction to Earth.

In a recent tweet, the Virtual Telescope asked space enthusiasts to wait for the asteroid's closest approach.

In the tweet, the Virtual Telescope said, "There are so many mysteries out there. The Universe is ready to unveil them as never before. A completely new cosmic experience is landing next 27 of May. Knocking on heaven's door, crossing space and time, has never been easier (sic)."