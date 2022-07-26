Artemis program: NASA plans to put a nuclear reactor on the moon

Image Source: NASA

The Artemis project, which NASA is currently working on, requires significant quantities of electricity to succeed in returning humans to the Moon permanently. Besides being impossible to transport conventional fossil fuels to the Moon, surface solar cells will be rendered useless for the two weeks during which a specific side of the Moon is at night. This means that nuclear power could be the most viable choice.

Also, READ: Supermassive black holes play crucial role in star formation, study explains how

According to a DOE contract given earlier this year, a nuclear fission surface power system that may be used on the Moon has been awarded three contracts totalling at $5 million. By the end of the decade, Nasa claims that this technology might be used on the Moon.

The names of the companies that received the funding includes Lockheed Martin, Westinghouse and IX (a joint venture of Intuitive Machines and X-Energy).

It was first announced in November, and ideas were due in March of this year. There are now 12 months left for the grantees to complete their first design ideas for a 40 kW fission reactor that can run on the lunar surface for at least 10 years. Each of them will receive $5 million to work with.

Businesses may use a NASA project that finished in 2018 and sought to build an indestructible reactor for use on the Moon instead of starting from scratch. The KRUSTY reactor was referred to as the Kilopower Reactor Using Stirling Technology.

Instead of the traditional water-based heat engine most nuclear power plants are planned around, KRUSTY, which was run in partnership with the National Nuclear Safety Administration, employed a Stirling engine. It's possible to conserve weight and energy by using a Sterling engine that uses gas instead of a heavier liquid, such as water.

A long way to go before the Moon has any fission reaction, though. A test reactor might be operational by the early 2030s at the earliest. Most analysts believe, however, that nuclear power will be crucial to humanity's long-term stay in the solar system because of its regular and stable output. In a year, NASA will be a step closer to achieving that vital objective thanks to the results of these initiatives.