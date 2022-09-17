Artemis I Moon mission: NASA to livestream SLS rocket demonstration test

File Photo

NASA will start streaming the next Artemis I cryogenic demonstration test on September 21 at 7:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time with live commentary. The United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had previously made two attempts to launch its Artemis I Rocket, but both times the launch was cancelled due to an issue with the engine.

A hydrogen leak was identified during an attempt to launch Artemis I at the beginning of September; the demonstration test will allow the teams to confirm that the leak has been corrected, as well as test new propellant loading procedures. Assuming that all of the predetermined benchmarks have been met, the demonstration will conclude.

The test will be broadcast live on NASA Television, the NASA mobile app, and the NASA website. While the launch, rendezvous, docking, and hatch opening of the Soyuz MS-22 transporting NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio to the International Space Station will be shown on NASA Television's Public Channel, the Artemis I demonstration test will only be shown on NASA Television's Media Channel. Every other time, the test will be broadcast on both the Public and Media Channels.

The Artemis I flight test will be pilotless. It's the first of a series of progressively difficult missions designed to lay the groundwork for human exploration of deep space and prove that we're serious about and capable of taking humanity beyond the Moon.

To pave the way for a permanent lunar presence and as a stepping stone for sending people to Mars, NASA plans to land the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon as part of its Artemis missions