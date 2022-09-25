Search icon
Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket carried US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

The NROL-91 spy satellite took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, at 3:25 p.m.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket carried a classified satellite for the US National Reconnaissance Office into orbit on Saturday.

At 3:25 p.m. (local time), the NROL-91 spy satellite launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California.

It was the final Delta 4 launch from the West Coast. Before ULA's newest Vulcan Centaur rockets replace the Deltas, more launches from Florida are scheduled.

In December 2004, the Delta IV Heavy configuration made its debut. This was the 95th and last launch from Vandenberg and the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960.

The government organisation in charge of creating, constructing, launching, and maintaining US spy satellites that deliver intelligence information to decision-makers, the intelligence community, and the Defense Department is called the National Reconnaissance Office.

DNA Originals
More

