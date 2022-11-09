All about Vikram-S, India’s first private sector rocket to be launched in ‘Prarambh’ space mission

Vikram spacecraft by Skyroot Aerospace (Photo - Skyroot)

India is set to create history by conducting its maiden space launch headed by a private sector company. The company names Skyroot Aerospace is all set to launch its first mission with a privately-developed rocket named Vikram-S.

Skyroot Aeronautics has dubbed its maiden mission as ‘Prarambh’, where the Vikram-S launch vehicle will travel to space in a demonstration flight. The mission is expected to take place in the second week of November, between the 12th and 16th.

What makes this mission historic is that space missions in India have only been launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) till now, making Prarambh the first-ever space launch by a private company in the country. Vikram-S is set to be launched from ISRO’s space launchpad at Sriharikota.

Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana talked about the launch and said, “A launch window between November 12 and 16 has been notified by authorities, the final date being confirmed based on weather conditions.”

All about Vikram-S and Prarambh space mission

Vikram-S is India’s first privately developed rocket and is all set to be launched as part of the Prarambh space mission. Vikram-S is set for a launch in a sub-orbital mission with three payloads between November 12 and 16, according to Skyroot Aerospace.

"The Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle which would carry three customer payloads and help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of space launch vehicles," Naga Bharath Daka, Chief Operating Officer of Skyroot Aerospace, said in a statement.

With this mission, Skyroot is set to become the first private space company in India to launch a rocket into space, heralding a new era for the space sector which was opened up in 2020 to facilitate private sector participation.

The Prarambh mission is aimed at carrying three payloads into space, including a 2.5-kilogram payload that has been developed by students from several countries. Skyroot's launch vehicles are named 'Vikram' as a tribute to the founder of the Indian space program and renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai.

The Prarambh mission and the Vikram-S rocket were developed by the Hyderabad-based startup with extensive support from ISRO and IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre). The launch is also set to take place from an ISRO launchpad.

(With PTI inputs)

