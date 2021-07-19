Alert! Stadium-sized asteroid to zoom past earth on this date

A huge asteroid, which is as big as a stadium in size, is moving towards the earth at a very high speed. Scientists of the US Space Agency NASA are constantly keeping an eye on it. Named '2008Go20', this mammoth asteroid will whizz past the Earth on the late night of July 24.

The space object is coming toward Earth at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour. This speed is so high that if a planet or object collides with an asteroid, it will be devastated.

In terms of size, the asteroid is 220 meters wide, which is equivalent to China's Bird's Nest Stadium. It will zoom past earth from a distance of about 28,70,847.607 km. This distance is about 8 times more than the distance of the Moon from Earth.

According to a report by the Daily Star, due to the greater distance, the chance of this asteroid hitting the Earth is very less. But the orbit through which this asteroid will pass is called Apollo, which has been placed in the category of dangerous asteroids by NASA. That's why it is being monitored continuously.

Earlier as well, Asteroid 2020 PMZ had passed through Earth's orbit, which was as long as the Golden Gate Bridge of San Francisco. This asteroid went past earth from a distance of about 18 lakh miles.

According to media reports, when a stone moving in space slightly changes its path due to the heat of the sun, it is called the Yarkovsky effect. As the direction changes, the speed of the asteroid also changes. Sometimes it falls short, sometimes it gets faster, which is dangerous for objects coming towards that asteroid in space.