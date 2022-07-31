Alert! NASA warns of dangerous solar flares that will impact Earth

File Photo

Solar flares are considered the most powerful explosive events in our solar system yet there doesn’t seem to be an end to the terror that they pose in our minds.

As the sun is set to near the peak of its 11-year cycle, it will be unleashing more horrific solar flares in near-future. NASA has also warned that huge solar eruptions are likely to become more frequent as we are getting closer to solar maximum, which is expected in 2025.

According to researchers, the Sun is going through the Solar Cycle 25, which started back in December 25. This time period implies that Sun’s activity will continue to increase till it reaches peak levels during the solar cycle.

NASA’s latest blog also spills details about the solar flare. It reads, “Solar events will continue to increase as we near solar maximum in 2025, and our lives and technology on Earth, as well as satellites and astronauts in space.

Notably, a new solar cycle begins every 11 years and dies down at the end. During this time, the Sun’s nature turns active and stormy and then again it gets relatively calm so a new solar cycle starts.

The frequent solar storms are caused due to the new Solar Cycle 25, which is releasing coronal mass ejections (CME) towards the Earth. The CME leads to geomagnetic storms on Earth and affect all the electrical infrastructure here. Consequently, these storms can impact everything, from internet to power. They are also capable of destroying satellites.

According to NASA, “Huge solar eruptions called coronal mass ejections (CMEs) will likely become more frequent as we approach the peak of the Sun’s 11-year activity cycle – called solar maximum – in 2025”.

The space agency also shared a video to show many CMEs after recent solar flare.

If the frequency of solar flares rise, they can affect radio communications, navigation signals on Earth, and can also risk the lives of astronauts.