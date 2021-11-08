Headlines

Science

Alert! Massive asteroid, the size of Eiffel Tower, to fly past earth in December

T4660 Nereus is being considered by NASA as a 'Potentially Hazardous Asteroid'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 05:02 PM IST

At times, the asteroids moving in space pose a threat to the Earth. In the past as well, they have caused damage to the planet. Meanwhile, the US space agency NASA has warned that a huge asteroid is moving towards the Earth. The size of this asteroid is bigger than the Eiffel Tower in France.

T4660 Nereus is being considered by NASA as a 'Potentially Hazardous Asteroid'. According to the space agency, the asteroid will come close to Earth on December 11. It is 330 meters long, which makes it 90% larger than all other asteroids. However, as per the space reference, it is smaller than the bigger ones.The result of this asteroid hitting the earth can be dire, but it is a matter of relief that it will pass far away from our earth and not only this, it will not come here for at least 10 years. The T4660 Nereus will not pose a threat to our planet and will fly from a distance of 3.9 million kilometres, which is more than 10 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. 

As per NASA, the asteroid orbits the Sun every 664 days. It will pass very far from Earth and is predicted not to come close to the planet again until March 2, 2031.The NASA report also mentioned that Nereus is a member of the Apollo group discovered in 1982. It will also pass through the Sun's orbit near the Earth, as the earlier asteroids have been doing. At present, the good thing is that till December 11, this asteroid passing very close to the earth will not pose any threat. Like other Apollo-class asteroids, Nereus's orbit often places it close to Earth. It actually orbits the Earth about 2 times for each orbit, making asteroid detection missions easier.

NASA scientists have already proposed missions to the Nereus asteroid. But the plans never materialized due to various reasons. The space agency wanted to send the Near Earth Asteroid Rendezvous – Shoemaker (NEAR Shoemaker) probe to the asteroid. On the other hand, Japan had estimated to send the robotic spacecraft Hayabusa to Nereus.

