Alert! Huge solar storm to strike Earth after powerful flare erupts on Sun

March 11, 2022 witnessed the eruption of a solar flare on the Sun. This eruption sent a firestorm of energy directly into space yesterday. Following this, reports suggest that a huge solar storm is heading toward the Earth on March 13.

As per reports, the coronal mass ejection (CME) was launched at a swift speed of 600 kilometers per second. Since the eruption took place on the side of the sun facing the Earth, the planet is likely to witness a solar storm in the vicinity of G1 or G2 level.

As per an app dedicated to space weather, "A long duration C2 solar flare launched anasymmetrical full halo coronal mass ejection into space. The solar plasma cloud is likely to arrive at Earth late on Sunday, 13 March. Minor G1 geomagnetic storm conditions are likely with a chance of moderate G2 conditions".

A long duration C2 solar flare launched an asymmetrical full halo coronal mass ejection into space. The solar plasma cloud is likely to arrive at Earth late on Sunday, 13 March. Minor G1 geomagnetic storm conditions are likely with a chance of moderate G2 conditions. pic.twitter.com/cl1hqR7i69 — SpaceWeatherLive (@_SpaceWeather_) March 11, 2022

It is important to note that the solar storm is minor, but its impact will be noticed in the form of auroras close to the northern or southern horizon under optimal conditions. Due to this solar storm, some smaller satellites orbiting the Earth might face minor glitches.

Different levels of solar storms as per NASA

According to NASA, solar storms can be classified at five levels from G1 to G5. G1 being the most minor level of solar storm cause least impact near the northern horizon. On the other hand, the G5 class solar storm is so powerful that it can lead to power failure in electric grids and mobile network. It can also stop the functioning of GPS and bring down important satellites.

Since the solar storm expected to strike Earth today is only at a G1 or G2 level, it won’t lead to much damages.