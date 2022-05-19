Alert! Gigantic 3,400-feet wide ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid is headed towards Earth

File Photo

Asteroids coming closer to Earth is never good news. While the month of May has remained relatively quiet, the small space rocks have remained at a considerable distance in recent times.

On May 15, researchers reported details about a 1,600-feet wide asteroid even though it didn’t come closer to the Earth. However, recent reports have raised alarms as an asteroid more than double the size of this one is heading towards the Earth.

Based on reports, a gigantic 3,400-feet wide asteroid is close approaching Earth on May 27.

Also, READ: Apple iPhone 14 launch date leaked, major changes in iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 - Details inside

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory has unveiled that the massive asteroid is named 1989 JA. It is 3,400-feet i.e. 1.8 kilometers wide and is classified as an Apollo class asteroid. If that’s hard to understand how huge this asteroid is, you can think it to be twice the size of Burj Khalifa.

As per reports, the asteroid will make its closest approach to the Earth at a distance of 40,24,182 kilometers. It is currently moving at a speed of 47,196 km/h. Although the distance is huge, the asteroid can cover it in a short span of time.

At the moment, scientists are watching over the asteroid to ensure that it is moving at the right speed.

Notably, the Apollo asteroid is likely to safely pass closer to the Earth. It is not likely to impact the Earth.

The Apollo asteroid is a class of Earth-crossing asteroids that have an axis greater than Earth. The asteroid is otherwise considered dangerous due to its close proximity to Earth and its gigantic size. Due to its size, the asteroid can lead to massive destruction to Earth.

In case the asteroid doesn’t come closer to the Earth, astronomy enthusiast will be able to see it floating around with the help of professional binoculars. This asteroid was earlier seen in 2015 and will next come into visible range around 2029.