Alert! Geomagnetic storm may hit Earth today, likely to cause power outage

High-speed solar winds erupted from a 'hole' in the sun's surface has raised possibility of minor geomagnetic storm on Earth today on August 3. According to the reported by spaceweather.com, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) forecasters made the prediction after observing that "the gaseous material is flowing from a southern hole in the sun's atmosphere."

Earth-orbiting satellites discovered an explosion in the northeastern area of the Sun at roughly 2309 UTC on Sunday (4:39 am IST on Monday), which when joined with these solar flares may cause a geomagnetic storm.

These storms can also create aurora displays because they cause the Earth's magnetic field to become slightly compressed by waves of extremely energetic particles. These particles disrupt atmospheric molecules as they travel along magnetic field lines close to the poles, releasing energy as light to produce auroras that are bright and resemble the Northern Lights.

G1 flares are comparatively harmless solar storms. But they might also affect migratory animals and cause small satellite function disruptions and power system breakdowns.

