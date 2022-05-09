Alert! Earth's carbon dioxide levels reach all-time high in recorded history

File Photo

According to recently released data, Earth’s carbon dioxide levels have touched the highest recorded levels in human history. For the first time ever, the monthly average carbon dioxide levels have exceeded 420 parts per million (ppm) in April. This is the highest peak since monitoring started 64 years ago.

The rising greenhouse gas emissions pushed the carbon dioxide levels to 421.33 ppm on a day in the last week.

In her bid to create awareness about the alarming increase n carbon dioxide levels, teenage climate campaigner Greta Thunberg said that if levels were confirmed then it would be ‘truly ground-breaking to say the least. And I don't mean that in a good way...'

The data has been taken from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s weather station on Mauna Loa, Hawaii.

According to the data, the atmospheric carbon dioxide had surpassed pre-industrial revolution levels by over 50 per cent for the first time in 2021.

Notably, the highest atmospheric CO2 was recorded 20 years ago at 375.93 ppm and in May 2021, it had hit 419.13 ppm.

The CO2 levels undergo various changes throughout the year because of the Northern Hemisphere’s seasons. The increased plant growth during the northern summer leads to a hike in atmospheric carbon dioxide.

As per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the CO2 is currently increasing about 100 times faster than any other period in geological history.

Notably, the pandemic has helped to cause a temporary reduction in these emissions because of lockdowns in most countries across the globe.

The increasing fossil fuel emissions has become a major factor for alarming hike in atmospheric CO2.

As per Professor Simon Lewis from University College London, “It is easy to forget just how much and just how fast fossil fuel emissions are affecting our environment. It took over 200 years to increase the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by 25 per cent, and just 30 years to reach 50 per cent above pre-industrial levels.”

'This dramatic change is like a human meteorite hitting Earth. CO2 accelerates planetary warming because more carbon in the atmosphere means less heat can escape”, he added.