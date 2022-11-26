Alert! 65-feet wide Asteroid 2022 UD72 to approach Earth at 15,408 km/h

Representational Image

It seems that asteroids have resumed their potentially disastrous close approaches to Earth. Data from observatories and telescopes like Pan- STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, and the NEOWISE telescope are analysed by NASA to keep an eye on these asteroids. The majority of this gear is grounded, but there is also some that is floating in the air.

In order to keep an eye out for potential threats to Earth, NASA has assembled a team of specialists in many fields to form the Planetary Defense (NEO). The Center for Near Earth Objects Studies (CNEOS), the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), and the Small-Body database all fall under this category. What we know about this asteroid comes from information collected across all of these divisions. Our asteroid is designated 2022 UD72. The name's four-digit number refers to the date of its discovery, October 2022. The asteroid, measuring about 65 feet in height, will pass within 4 million kilometres of Earth. That's a long way, but if anything unexpected happens, it may be covered in a few of days at its top speed of 15,408 kilometres per hour.

At NASA's headquarters in Washington, a Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) has been established and is being managed by the Planetary Science Division. Timely detection of potentially hazardous objects (PHOS) is the responsibility of the PDCO. PHOS include asteroids and comets whose orbits are predicted to bring them within 0.05 astronomical units of Earth (5 million miles or 8 million kilometres).

Also, READ: Mystery solved! Here's how black holes produce most brilliant light in universe

The DART mission, which NASA recently finished, was designed to defend against space-based hazards like these. The Dart mission was an experiment by NASA to see whether it was feasible to deflect an asteroid. The successful outcome of this test marked a significant milestone in the global effort to perfect the means by which we may prevent any huge rock from ever striking the planet.

DART weighed in at a whopping 570 kg. DART's main objective was not to kill the asteroid. According to NASA, the DART mission was successful in redirecting the asteroid.