Alarming heatwaves at Earth’s both poles could signal faster climate breakdown, say scientists

Shockingly, temperatures in Antarctica have reached record levels around this weekend. Many places witnessed temperature more than 40 Degrees Celsius.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 21, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

The rising temperature on Earth has become a major cause of worry for scientists all over the world. Heatwaves at both of Earth’s poles have garnered the attention of climate scientists, who have now warned that ‘unprecendented’ events may lead to faster and abrupt climate breakdown.

Notably, the weather stations close to the north pole showed considerable signs of melting as several places saw temperatures 30 degrees Celsius more than normal. Such high temperature levels are normally seen far later in the year.

Based on prior assessments, the Antarctic should be cooling post witnessing summer at this time of the year. Also, the Arctic should be slowly coming out of its winter with days starting to get longer.

It is quite astonishing to notice both the poles of Earth witnessing such hot temperatures at this time of the year.

The ‘unprecedented’ rise in temperature at the poles warns us about disruption in Earth’s climate systems.

In 2021, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change had warned that unprecedented warning signals have already started occurring. These signals are in turn leading to climate changes, like polar melt, which may become irreversible soon.

The situation is quite alarming as the danger is looming around two directions. Firstly, the heatwaves at the poles explain how the human race is damaging the climate. Secondly, the melting poles can aggravate severe damages in the climate.

The melting ice at polar regions, especially the Arctic, unveils dark sea which absorbs more heat than reflective ice. The absorbed heat further increases temperature on our home planet.

According to scientists, the rising temperatures at Earth’s both poles are “historic”, “unprecedented” and “dramatic”.

As per the Director of the Earth System Science Centre at Pennsylvania State University – Michael Mann, “The warming of the Arctic and Antarctic is cause for concern, and the increase in extreme weather events – of which these are an example – is a cause for concern as well”.

“The models have done a good job projecting the overall warming, but we’ve argued that extreme events are exceeding model projections. These events drive home the urgency of action”, he added.

