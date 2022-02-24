Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch, Chandrayaan-2 detects solar flares from Sun

While the Indian Space & Research Organisation (ISRO) is yet to launch Chandrayaan-3, the Chandrayaan-2 has once again come into limelight as its now bringing valuable input.

The Large Area Soft X-ray Spectometer that is a part of Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter has recently detected Solar Proton Events and coronal mass ejections from the Sun.

This recent information indicates that the Orbiter is in a healthy position. The functionality of this instrument is crucial for the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The Solar Proton Events recently detected are high-energy protons which will affect space systems and hike radiation exposure to astronauts. Such particles can lead to ionisation in Earth’s middle atmosphere.

Giving details about the recent detections, ISRO said, "Recently, there were two M-class solar flares. One flare (M5.5) spewed out energetic particles into interplanetary space and the other flare (M1.5) was accompanied by a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME). SPE event was seen by NASA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) satellite orbiting around Earth. However, the CME event was not detected by GOES”.

Data released by ISRO unveiled the arrival rate of protons recorded by CLASS payload. The statement said, "Thus, CLASS payload on Chandrayaan-2 saw both the SPE and CME events pass by from two intense flares on the Sun. Such multi-point observations help us understand the propagation and its impact on different planetary systems."

Further, the Indian space agency said, “Solar flares are classified according to their strength. The smallest ones are A-class, followed by B, C, M, and X. Each letter represents a 10-fold increase in energy output. This means that an M-class flare is 10 times more intense than a C-class flare and 100 times more intense than a B-class flare”.

India's second moon-probe Chandrayaan 2 was launched on July 22, 2019 last year and had attempted a moon-landing on September 7, 2019. However, the much-anticipated landing happened to end-up in a crash landing, after ISRO lost contact with the Vikram lander, barely at an altitude of 2.1 km from the lunar surface. This mission was launched with the objectives of obtaining detailed information on the topography, mineralogy, surface chemical composition, thermo-physical characteristics and the lunar exosphere.

ISRO is now set to launch Chandrayaan-3 in August.