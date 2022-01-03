After Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan, Shukrayaan in pipeline - Know about ISRO's Venus mission

In his recent New Year message, ISRO Chairman K Sivan acknowledged that there’s a feeling that “very little happened in ISRO during 2021” due to “less number of launches.”

However, he highlighted that the agency has made “very significant contributions in continuing the operational missions, conceiving many new mission ns, undertaking many technology development initiatives, and planning for the next decade of space activities.”

ISRO has Chandrayaan-2, Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) and Astrosat missions operational and Chandrayaan-3 could be set for a launch date by middle of 2023 with huge progress in incorporating design and testing. The ISRO chief further revealed that the agency has three space missions in the pipeline, the DISHA mission for a twin aeronomy satellite, ISRO-CNES joint science mission TRISHNA for accurate mapping of land surface temperatures and the Venus mission, also called the Shukrayaan-1.

About the Venus mission

The Shukrayaan-1 could launch in December 2024 as an orbiter headed towards our neighbouring planet Venus, a one-year delay in initial timeline. This will the the Indian space agency’s first mission to the planet, and is expected to have a mission life of 4 years. During this time, multiple instruments will carry out studies on the planet.

If it misses the 2024 deadline, then the next window for launch will be in mid-2026 when Venus and Earth realign. This is important for spacecraft fuel efficiency when visiting other planets. The Venur orbiter will be launched on the GSLV Mk II or GSLV Mk III rockets made by ISRO.