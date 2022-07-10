Search icon
For the first time, 78 kg garbage dropped from space station, video released

Earlier, astronauts had been storing the trash in the space station and sending it back to Earth on the Cygnus cargo vehicle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

Screengrab from video tweeted by VoyagerSH

The International Space Station (ISS) has released about 78 kg of garbage in a significant waste management technology test, using a first-of-its-kind specialised trash bag.   

The specialised bag has been developed by NASA's Johnson Space Center and Nanoracks. It contains filthy garments, foam, packing materials, used office supplies, and hygiene items.

The bag will burn up while re-entering Earth's atmosphere. The bag was jettisoned from the station's commercial Bishop Airlock.

“The technology demonstrates a more efficient and sustainable model for eliminating waste aboard the ISS and furthermore highlights a critical new function and utility for all future commercial space stations,” Nanorocks said in a statement.

Watch the video here:

So far, astronauts had been storing the trash in the Space Station and sending it back to Earth on the Cygnus cargo vehicle.

“This was the first open-close cycle of the Bishop Airlock, our first deployment, and what we hope is the beginning of new, more sustainable ISS disposal operations,” Dr. Amela Wilson, Nanoracks CEO said.

