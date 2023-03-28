5 planets align: Twitterati awestruck by rare Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Mars celestial show, here's how to watch

Photo: Pixabay

In a rare planetary alignment, five planets (Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars) have lined up near the moon. The rare occurrence is visible in tonight's sky. The five planets under the moon are visible from around the world.

The five-planet spread can be seen from anywhere on Earth, as long as you have clear skies and a view of the west. “That's the beauty of these planetary alignments. It doesn't take much,” NASA astronaut Bill Cooke said.

As per the NASA astronomer, Jupiter, Venus and Mars will all be pretty easy to see since they shine brightly. Venus will be one of the brightest things in the sky, and Mars will be hanging out near the moon with a reddish glow. Mercury and Uranus could be trickier to spot, since they will be dimmer. You'll probably need to grab a pair of binoculars.

Many people even clocked photos and posted the beautiful sight on Twitter. Here are some photos of the rare occurrence:

Planetary alignment over the Racetrack Playa in Death Valley National Park.



Credit Jeff Berkes pic.twitter.com/rh1CbhpD5K — Domenico (@AvatarDomy) March 18, 2023