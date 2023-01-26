Ageing can be reversed? 45-year-old CEO spends Rs 16 crore every year to look 18

Science has made nearly everything that seemed impossible possible. People follow strict fitness regimens, like a variety of fitness classes and other exercises, to stay in shape and young as they age. While some people opt for cosmetic enhancements to look younger, a 45-year-old software millionaire went above and beyond to reverse the effects of ageing in his body.

Bryan Johnson, a pioneer in biotechnology, is reportedly undertaking an expensive medical routine to achieve his ambition of appearing to be an 18-year-old. The process that could cost up to $2 million (approx Rs 16 crore) annually is currently being undertaken by a 45-year-old man. He claims that by adhering to a daily routine, he has developed the physical stamina and lung capacity of an 18-year-old, the heart of a 37-year-old, and the skin of a 28-year-old.

According to the media report, Johnson is a thriving software entrepreneur who is getting his treatment from more than 30 medical professionals. The team, led by 29-year-old physician Oliver Zolman, who specialises in regenerative medicine, has made a commitment to stop Johnson's organs from ageing.

Johnson is used as a test subject for the most intriguing treatments, while Zolman and Johnson diligently examine the scientific research on longevity and ageing. They keep track of Johnson's progress in every way they can. A healthcare suite at Johnson's residence in Venice, California, as well as other startup costs of the programme estimated to reach several million dollars.

