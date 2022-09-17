Asteroid 2005 RX3, bigger than Statue of Unity, headed towards Earth tomorrow

An asteroid bigger than the Statue of Unity is headed towards Earth this week. The asteroid is about 210 meters in size, bigger than the tallest statue, the Statue of Unity situated in Gujarat.
Scientists are calling the asteroid, Dubbed 2005 RX3 and it will come close to Earth on September 18. The asteroid is approaching the Earth at a speed of 62,820 kilometers per hour. The object will come as close as 47,42,252 kilometers to the planet, which is relatively close when seen on the cosmic scale of the universe.
While 2005 RX3 will flyby by Earth on September 18, four others are also on a close approach to the planet as Nasa continue to track their orbital movements.
The four asteroids headed toward Earth this week include:
Asteroids are rocky fragments left over from the formation of the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. An asteroid is classified as a near-Earth object when its distance from our planet is less than 1.3 times the distance from Earth to the Sun (the Earth-Sun distance is about 93 million miles), according to the Nasa Joint Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).
