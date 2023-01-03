2023 Eclipse predictions: When, where and how to watch the year's solar and lunar eclipses

Solar and Lunar Eclipse 2023: The year 2023 will see a total of four eclipses, with two being lunar eclipses (known as Chandra Grahans) and two being solar eclipses (known as Surya Grahans). These celestial events are of great interest to many people, as they often have astrological significance and can sometimes be visible from certain locations on Earth. Here is a breakdown of the eclipses that will take place in 2023 and where they will be visible:

Solar Eclipse 2023 (Surya Grahan 2023): The first solar eclipse of the year will occur on April 20, 2023, and will not be visible in India. The second solar eclipse will take place on October 14, 2023, and will be visible in West Africa, North America, South America, Atlantica, and Antarctica, but not in India. The Sutak period, a time of heightened spiritual sensitivity that is observed during eclipses, will not be in effect in India during either of these solar eclipses.

Lunar Eclipse 2023 (Chandra Grahan 2023): The first lunar eclipse of the year will take place on May 5, 2023, and will be visible in India. The Sutak period will begin 9 hours before the eclipse. The second lunar eclipse of the year will occur on October 29, 2023, and will also be visible in India. This eclipse will be a total lunar eclipse, and the Sutak period will be in effect.

It is worth noting that while eclipses can have astrological significance, they are also interesting events from a scientific perspective. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out the Sun's light from reaching the Earth. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun, casting a shadow on the Moon. These events can provide valuable information to scientists studying the movements of celestial bodies and the effects they have on each other.