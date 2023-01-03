Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

2023 Eclipse predictions: When, where and how to watch the year's solar and lunar eclipses

Solar and lunar eclipses are celestial events that occur when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a specific way.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

2023 Eclipse predictions: When, where and how to watch the year's solar and lunar eclipses
2023 Eclipse predictions: When, where and how to watch the year's solar and lunar eclipses

Solar and Lunar Eclipse 2023: The year 2023 will see a total of four eclipses, with two being lunar eclipses (known as Chandra Grahans) and two being solar eclipses (known as Surya Grahans). These celestial events are of great interest to many people, as they often have astrological significance and can sometimes be visible from certain locations on Earth. Here is a breakdown of the eclipses that will take place in 2023 and where they will be visible:

Solar Eclipse 2023 (Surya Grahan 2023): The first solar eclipse of the year will occur on April 20, 2023, and will not be visible in India. The second solar eclipse will take place on October 14, 2023, and will be visible in West Africa, North America, South America, Atlantica, and Antarctica, but not in India. The Sutak period, a time of heightened spiritual sensitivity that is observed during eclipses, will not be in effect in India during either of these solar eclipses.

Also read: Skywatching in 2023: Meteor showers, supermoons and more celestial events to look out for

Lunar Eclipse 2023 (Chandra Grahan 2023): The first lunar eclipse of the year will take place on May 5, 2023, and will be visible in India. The Sutak period will begin 9 hours before the eclipse. The second lunar eclipse of the year will occur on October 29, 2023, and will also be visible in India. This eclipse will be a total lunar eclipse, and the Sutak period will be in effect.

It is worth noting that while eclipses can have astrological significance, they are also interesting events from a scientific perspective. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out the Sun's light from reaching the Earth. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun, casting a shadow on the Moon. These events can provide valuable information to scientists studying the movements of celestial bodies and the effects they have on each other.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
6 times Gandii Baat star Anveshi Jain raised the temperature with her hot photos
Goa's Mopa International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi, named after late CM Manohar Parrikar
Streaming This Week: The GodFather, Sardar, Dharavi Bank, OTT releases to binge-watch
Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Realme, Infinix, Oppo smartphones available under Rs 20,000
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in red dress, Varun Dhawan watches Bhediya with fans
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Siddeshwara Swami passes away at 81 after prolonged illness
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.