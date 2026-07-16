100+ ISRO scientists quit amid Gaganyaan mission; DoS intervenes

The Department of Space has tightened resignation rules for Isro scientists working on Gaganyaan and other key missions after a reported wave of exits.

The Department of Space has reportedly tightened rules governing the resignation and voluntary retirement of scientists working on India's flagship space missions after a series of departures from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) raised concerns over the continuity of critical projects.

According to a report by The Times of India, an internal memorandum dated July 14 directs that scientists associated with Gaganyaan and other important national missions will no longer be allowed to leave as a matter of routine. Instead, all such requests must now be sent to the Department of Space for a final decision.

Over 100 scientists reportedly left key Isro centres

The move comes after what the report describes as a significant number of resignations from Isro's major research centres. While the Department of Space has not officially disclosed the exact number, Isro sources told TOI that between 100 and 120 scientists have resigned in recent months.

One source said around 80 scientists left the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), while at least 20 resigned from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

"Around 80 people have quit from URSC alone. At VSSC, at least 20 people have left. Overall, it could be roughly up to 120, conservatively. There could be more that are at the evaluation stage," the source told TOI.

Another source claimed that several senior scientists involved in major missions were among those who resigned.

"LVM-3 project director Victor Joseph from VSSC. SpaDeX project director quit from URSC. A very bright young person who was part of Chandrayaan-3 has also quit," the source said.

New rules for scientists working on Gaganyaan

The internal memorandum states that the recent increase in resignation requests has affected projects of national importance.

"Of late, it is noticed that there has been a spate of requests for voluntary retirement and resignation from Group 'A' scientific/technical personnel including those associated with prestigious Gaganyaan and other important missions/projects severely impacting implementation of projects of national importance."

Under the new policy, directors of Isro centres have been advised not to approve resignation or voluntary retirement requests from scientists working on Gaganyaan and other important missions until those projects are completed.

Instead, every case must be forwarded to the Department of Space along with the director's recommendation for a final decision. The order effectively reverses a 2020 administrative decision that had empowered Isro centre directors to independently accept such requests from Group A scientific and technical personnel up to the scientist/engineer-SG level.

Isro chief says agency prepared to handle departures

Isro chairman V Narayanan acknowledged that many scientists have left the organisation but said the space agency has systems in place to ensure projects continue without disruption.

"Yes, a lot of people go, but that's part of every organisation. The move [memorandum] isn't only to retain, but also to ensure that important projects don't suffer all of a sudden. But if someone is still going, someone else will take responsibility. We're taking care of it," he told TOI.

Attrition has been a long-term challenge

Although the recent resignations represent only a small share of Isro's workforce of more than 14,600 employees, the concern stems from the fact that many departures have come from strategic centres responsible for India's biggest space missions.

According to the report, URSC had 1,339 employees and VSSC had 4,577 employees at the end of the last financial year.

The report also notes that attrition is not a new issue for Isro. Nearly half of the organisation's new recruits reportedly left between 2004 and 2007. Official data further shows that around 700 employees resigned between 2012 and 2024.

At the same time, Isro's 2025-26 annual report states that recruitment for around 1,050 scientific, technical and administrative posts is currently at an advanced stage. The organisation has also regularised 466 project posts and created nearly 460 higher-grade positions through a cadre review approved last year.