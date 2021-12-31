Yearender 2021: Beauteous surprises that NASA sprung this year

From ‘The Running Man’s Nebeula’ to the ‘Hand of God’, each image bespeaks volumes.
The huge expanse of nothingness that we are a tiny part of is full of wondrous surprises waiting to be explored. Every now and then researchers and scientists unfold parts of these hidden mysteries only to be allured by another marvel of nature. The explosions, the formations, the play of colours, the fragrance of matters and everything else is a thing of wonder for us.
Take a look at these exquisite images shared by space agencies like NASA that went viral for their hidden beauty
1. Hand of God
Also known as the PSR B1509-58, the Pulsar, is surely one of the most beauteous things of 2021. The ‘Hand of God’ is a beautiful golden star that appears like a hand blessing everyone. As explained by NASA, the ‘Hand of God’ is a nebula of energy and particles blown by a pulsar. The 1700 years of pulsar was left behind after explosion of a star. It was discovered by the Einstein X-Ray Observatory in 1982 and spins around itself seven times per second!
2. Visitor in our backyard
This celestial nomad, first discovered in December 2021, was welcomed with great pleasure as it was due to come back near Earth 35,000 years from now. Comet Leonard, the brightest comet of the year, was surely a once in a lifetime opportunity. Although it had a close shave with NASA and European Space Agency's (ESA) solar orbitter, there was no cause for concern.
3. The 'Running Man nebula'
Situated 5000 light-years away from Earth, the Running Man Nebula made great news due to a NASA captured picture of the ‘Herbig Haro object’. With the scientific designation of NFC 1977, the Herbig Haro nebula is one that forms when gas from a young star collides with surrounding dust and produces shockwaves.
4. Eerie glow on Earth
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet spotted a glimmering aura of colourful lights that stumped everyone. Pesquet captured the image when he was aboard International Space Station (ISS). The radiant ring of green with shreds of light emanating outward from Earth’s curvature is surreal. The land in the picture seems to be lit up with cities, roads and more.
5. The 'eye in the sky'
This is the image of the beautiful Seyfert galaxy that exemplifies the beauty that it appears to be. The image, clicked by NASA, shows a huge black hole in the centre that is emitting a large amount of electromagnetic radiation. The presence of active galactic nucleus with high luminosity gives it the appearance of an 'eye in the sky'.
While we enjoyed witnessing these surreal surprises from nature in 2021, it remains to be seen what 2022 will unfold in all its glory!
6. Aurora from space
European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who was stationed in International Space Station has been prolific in clicking such pictures. In September this year, he showed all of us how an Aurora looks from space.