Summer Solstice 2022: Know date, time, significance of longest day of the year

Summer solstice is seen as the middle of summer season and is also called ‘midsummer’ in many regions.

  • Jun 20, 2022, 11:13 PM IST

The Summer Solstice or June Solstice marks the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. Summer solstice is seen as the middle of summer season and is also called ‘midsummer’ in many regions.

1. What is the summer solstice?

What is the summer solstice?
It occurs when the axis of Earth is at its maximum tilt towards the sun at 23.44 degrees. Earth experiences the longest period of sunlight on summer solstice as the sun reaches the highest point in the sky.

2. Origin of the word ‘Solstice’

Origin of the word ‘Solstice’
The name is derived from Latin words - ‘Sol’ which means Sun and ‘Sistere’, which means to stand still.

3. Summer solstice date and time in 2022

Summer solstice date and time in 2022
The date for the summer solstice is usually between June 20-22. This year, it falls on Tuesday (June 21), coinciding with the International Day of Yoga and World Music Day. Summer Solstice will occur at 2:43 pm (Indian Standard Time) in the northern hemisphere.

4. Opposite for southern hemisphere

Opposite for southern hemisphere
While countries in the northern hemisphere witness summer solstice in June, it is the opposite in the southern hemisphere which witnesses it in December when it is winter solstice in the north. 

Photos: Pexels, Pixabay

