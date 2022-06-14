Strawberry Supermoon 2022: What is special about the celestial event, when and how to watch

Strawberry Supermoon 2022: This year June is blessed with a special celestial event where sky watchers will be able to see the Full Strawberry Moon. Today's event is extra special as it will also be designated as a Supermoon to add to its lunar appeal. June's full moon, normally seen as the final full moon of spring or the first of summer, is traditionally called the Strawberry Moon.

1. Supermoon is an annual occurrence in sets of three or four

1/6 June's lunar event will reach its peak today at 5:22 pm IST. Supermoons are annual occurrences happening in sets of three or four. It is also a great opportunity for skywatchers and photographers to observe Earth's celestial companions. Today's full moon is the second of this year's four consecutive supermoons. (Image Source: NASA)

2. Supermoon is full moon situated at a distance of 90% of perigee

2/6 Supermoons are typically defined as any full moon situated at a distance of at least 90% of perigee, that point where the moon is nearest to Earth. According to NASA, the June full moon will appear opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude today at 5:22 pm IST.

3. Supermoon can appear up to 30% brighter and 17% larger

3/6 June's full moon is at 222,238.4 miles (357,658 km) from Earth when it rises at dusk. Moon lovers should point their gaze in the southeast direction after sunset as the Strawberry Moon lifts elegantly up over the horizon. The Supermoon can appear up to 30% brighter and 17% larger. However, for the casual observer it won't look much different. (Image Source: NASA)

4. Astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term 'Supermoon'

4/6 Astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 coined the term 'Supermoon'. However, the full moon was called the 'Strawberry Moon' by some Native American tribes because it signalled a time for gathering ripening strawberries and other fruits. For Americans, the Strawberry Moon marks the last full moon of spring or the first Full Moon of summer. (Image Source: NASA)

5. Lowest full moon of this year

5/6 The June Full Moon 2022 will also be the lowest full moon of this year, with the moon rising just 23.3 degrees above the Southern Horizon early on June 15 for the observers in the United States.

6. Strawberry Supermoon: How to Watch