Skyroot photos: Vikram-S, India's first privately developed rocket successfully launched from Sriharikota

By testing around 80% of the technology used in Vikram-S, the 'Prambh' mission would verify it for use on future Vikram series orbital rockets. One of these rockets, the Vikram-1, will take 3 satellite. Two of the three payloads are CubeSats produced by SpaceKidz India and N-Space Tech India; the third is dubbed BazoomQ and is from Armenia.