Skyroot photos: Vikram-S, India's first privately developed rocket successfully launched from Sriharikota

Skyroot Aerospace has named its Vikram-series rockets after famous scientist Vikram Sarabhai, the pioneer of India's space programme.

  DNA Web Team
  |
  Nov 18, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

The first privately produced rocket in India, the Vikram-S, was successfully launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) from its spaceport in Sriharikota on Friday. Sriharikota is about 115 kilometres from Chennai. Skyroot Aerospace has become the first private company in India to successfully launch a rocket.

1. Skyroot Vikram-S launch successful

Skyroot Vikram-S launch successful
1/5

The Vikram-S rocket was launched at 11:30 am from Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) from its spaceport in Sriharikota.

 

2. Skyroot Vikram-S launch successful

Skyroot Vikram-S launch successful
2/5

By testing around 80% of the technology used in Vikram-S, the 'Prambh' mission would verify it for use on future Vikram series orbital rockets. One of these rockets, the Vikram-1, will take 3 satellite. Two of the three payloads are CubeSats produced by SpaceKidz India and N-Space Tech India; the third is dubbed BazoomQ and is from Armenia.

 

3. Skyroot Vikram-S launch successful

Skyroot Vikram-S launch successful
3/5

According to Skyroot, Vikram-S is "one of the world's first few composite space launch vehicles," and it uses 3D printed solid thrusters to maintain spin stability.

 

4. Skyroot Vikram-S launch successful

Skyroot Vikram-S launch successful
4/5

The Vikram-S rocket reached an altitude of 89.5 km and later the rocket splashed down in Bay of Bengal.

 

5. Skyroot Vikram-S launch successful

Skyroot Vikram-S launch successful
5/5

The Vikram-S rocket was able to achieve a speed of 6174 Km/hr or five times the speed of sound. 

 

