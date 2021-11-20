Partial lunar Eclipse 2021: Spectacular view of 'Blood Moon' from parts of the world

The full moon turned bloody red early Friday morning when Earth's shadow covered nearly all of it in a partial lunar eclipse.

The world witnessed the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years on Friday which lasted 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. The full moon turned bloody red early Friday morning when Earth's shadow covered nearly all of it in a partial lunar eclipse. Once 95% of the moon was covered with Earth's umbra, it turned an eerie red.

Previously the longest partial lunar eclipse was last witnessed on February 18, 1440, according to NASA. The next time a similar phenomenon will occur on February 8, 2669. The partial lunar eclipse was visible from North America, South America, Eastern Asia, Australia and the Pacific Region.

Friday's partial lunar eclipse was so long mainly because of two reasons - the moon's orbital speed and the near-totality of the eclipse. This will remain the longest partial lunar eclipse for 648 years until February 8, 2669. However, there will be a longer total lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022.

A lunar eclipse is a natural phenomenon that happens when the earth comes in between the sun and the moon and hence blocks the light of the sun from reaching the moon. Here is a glimpse of the astronomical event, captured in different cities around the world.