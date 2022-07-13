Search icon
NASA Webb Telescope First Photos: 'Cosmic Cliffs', 'Galactic high five', other stunning images from first batch

The USD 10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is believed to have captured parts of the light that came out after the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jul 12, 2022, 11:59 PM IST

Unveiling the first batch of photographs from the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope, NASA on Tuesday shared the image of a dying star, an awe-inspiring foamy blue and orange shot.

The photograph was released in a batch of four photographs after the earlier teaser deep field image which was unveiled by US President Joe Biden. Here are some deep space images taken form the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope.

1.

Unique Images of the universe from NASA's James Webb Telescope
1/7

Photographs taken in full colour by the James Webb Space Telescope, which is operated by NASA.

2.

Unique Images of the universe from NASA's James Webb Telescope
2/7

The James Webb telescope was able to see through the haze of dust and gas that shrouded these "Cosmic Cliffs" and discover infant stars that were previously unknown.

3.

Unique Images of the universe from NASA's James Webb Telescope
3/7

Clouds originating from another planet. The NASA Webb Telescope was able to detect the chemical fingerprint of water on the massive gas planet WASP 96-b, which orbits a star that is 1,150 light-years away.

4.

Unique Images of the universe from NASA's James Webb Telescope
4/7

Images from NASA's Webb Telescope of the Southern Ring planetary nebula reveal a fading star covered in dust and light layers.

5.

Unique Images of the universe from NASA's James Webb Telescope
5/7

Exquisite detail captured James Webb gazed through the dense dust of Stephan's Quintet, a massive galaxy cluster with tidal tails.

6.

Unique Images of the universe from NASA's James Webb Telescope
6/7

A sea of stars and cosmic cliffs. In the Carina Nebula, where UV radiation and stellar winds sculpt massive barriers of dust and gas, James Webb discovers infant stars.

7.

Unique Images of the universe from NASA's James Webb Telescope
7/7

Space is beautiful, black, and deep. This is the deepest infrared picture of the cosmos ever captured—the first in full colour.

