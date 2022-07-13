NASA Webb Telescope First Photos: 'Cosmic Cliffs', 'Galactic high five', other stunning images from first batch

The USD 10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is believed to have captured parts of the light that came out after the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago.

Unveiling the first batch of photographs from the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope, NASA on Tuesday shared the image of a dying star, an awe-inspiring foamy blue and orange shot.

The photograph was released in a batch of four photographs after the earlier teaser deep field image which was unveiled by US President Joe Biden. Here are some deep space images taken form the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope.