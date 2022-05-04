NASA shares stunning visuals of 22 black holes in Milky Way galaxy, see photos here

NASA has shared never-seen-before visuals of as many as 22 black holes that are present in the Milky Way galaxy, explaining the features of some.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) often shares visuals and photos from outer space, giving us earthlings a view into the world beyond ours. In a recent post, NASA shared a video showing 22 black holes inside the Milky Way galaxy.

Black holes have fascinated astronomers and space enthusiasts for years now, since they have a gravitational pull so strong, that even light cannot escape from their vicinity. Now, NASA has shared the details of 22 such black holes, and it will surely spike your interest!

Have a look at the video of black holes NASA shared –