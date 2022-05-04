NASA shares stunning visuals of 22 black holes in Milky Way galaxy, see photos here

NASA has shared never-seen-before visuals of as many as 22 black holes that are present in the Milky Way galaxy, explaining the features of some.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) often shares visuals and photos from outer space, giving us earthlings a view into the world beyond ours. In a recent post, NASA shared a video showing 22 black holes inside the Milky Way galaxy.
Black holes have fascinated astronomers and space enthusiasts for years now, since they have a gravitational pull so strong, that even light cannot escape from their vicinity. Now, NASA has shared the details of 22 such black holes, and it will surely spike your interest!
Have a look at the video of black holes NASA shared –
1. 22 black holes in Milky Way
NASA shared the visual representation of 22 black holes that are present in the Milky Way galaxy, and its nearest neighbor, the Large Magellanic Cloud. The space agency also shared the details of some of the specific black holes in the group.
2. How these black holes seem from Earth
NASA explained in its post, “This visualization presents 22 X-ray binary systems that host confirmed black holes at the same scale, with their orbits sped up by about 22,000 times. The view of each system reflects how we see it from Earth.”
3. What do the colours represent?
The space agency further said that the star colors ranging from blue-white to reddish represent temperatures from 5 times hotter to 45% cooler than our Sun. In most of these systems, a stream of matter from the star forms an accretion disk around the black hole.
4. What is a black hole?
A black hole, which is one of the most mysterious phenomena in space, is a region in spacetime which exceptionally high gravitational force. The gravitational pull of this area is so strong that nothing – no particles or even electromagnetic radiation such as light – can escape from it.
5. Do black holes pose any danger to Earth?
Many theories claim that Earth can get pulled into a black hole anytime soon. This theory has been disproved by experts, who believe that there is no danger posed by a black hole to Earth, as they are thousands of lightyears away.