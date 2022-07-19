Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope reveals crystal clear photos of Jupiter and its moons – See pics

The James Webb Space Telescope has revealed several mesmerizing images of outer space, including clear photos of Jupiter and its many moons.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 19, 2022, 09:38 AM IST

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently revealed several mesmerizing snapshots from outer space, clicked by the James Webb Space Telescope, which is the strongest space telescope out there to date.

Earlier, the James Webb Telescope had been successful in clicking several full-colour images of deep outer space, capturing a dying star and mind-blowing cosmos in the universe, which was still unexplored by us for the most part.

1. Jupiter and its moons

Jupiter and its moons
1/5

Now, the strongest space telescope in the world has revealed photos of the biggest planet in our solar system, Jupiter. Not only this, but the James Webb Telescope has also revealed photos of Jupiter’s moons in its snapshots. (Photo – NASA)

2. Crystal clear images by James Webb Telescope

Crystal clear images by James Webb Telescope
2/5

The images of Jupiter captured by the James Webb Space Telescope are some of the clearest images of the planet that we have, that too in full colour. The images were released by NASA as a test for the telescope before it started exploring other parts of the universe. (Photo – NASA)

3. Jupiter, moons in great detail

Jupiter, moons in great detail
3/5

One of the images by the James Webb telescope shows the planet’s moons like Europa, Thebe, and Metis, as well as the Great Red Spot, which is a planetary storm massive enough to destroy the Earth. (Photo – NASA)

4. Power of James Webb Telescope

Power of James Webb Telescope
4/5

The photos of Jupiter revealed by the James Webb Space Telescope show that the space tool can help us capture many other unexplored areas of the universe in great detail and precision, telling us more about outer space. (Photo – NASA)

5. James Webb captures dying star

James Webb captures dying star
5/5

Earlier, the powerful NASA telescope had captured the beautiful image of a dying star, with its bright halo seemingly fading out. The start had sloughed off its outer layers and was in a seafoam of molecular hydrogen. (Photo – NASA)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7th Pay Commission update: Central employees set for 4 percent DA hike, salary to increase by this much
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.