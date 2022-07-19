NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope reveals crystal clear photos of Jupiter and its moons – See pics

The James Webb Space Telescope has revealed several mesmerizing images of outer space, including clear photos of Jupiter and its many moons.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently revealed several mesmerizing snapshots from outer space, clicked by the James Webb Space Telescope, which is the strongest space telescope out there to date.
Earlier, the James Webb Telescope had been successful in clicking several full-colour images of deep outer space, capturing a dying star and mind-blowing cosmos in the universe, which was still unexplored by us for the most part.
1. Jupiter and its moons
Now, the strongest space telescope in the world has revealed photos of the biggest planet in our solar system, Jupiter. Not only this, but the James Webb Telescope has also revealed photos of Jupiter’s moons in its snapshots. (Photo – NASA)
2. Crystal clear images by James Webb Telescope
The images of Jupiter captured by the James Webb Space Telescope are some of the clearest images of the planet that we have, that too in full colour. The images were released by NASA as a test for the telescope before it started exploring other parts of the universe. (Photo – NASA)
3. Jupiter, moons in great detail
One of the images by the James Webb telescope shows the planet’s moons like Europa, Thebe, and Metis, as well as the Great Red Spot, which is a planetary storm massive enough to destroy the Earth. (Photo – NASA)
4. Power of James Webb Telescope
The photos of Jupiter revealed by the James Webb Space Telescope show that the space tool can help us capture many other unexplored areas of the universe in great detail and precision, telling us more about outer space. (Photo – NASA)
5. James Webb captures dying star
Earlier, the powerful NASA telescope had captured the beautiful image of a dying star, with its bright halo seemingly fading out. The start had sloughed off its outer layers and was in a seafoam of molecular hydrogen. (Photo – NASA)