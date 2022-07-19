NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope reveals crystal clear photos of Jupiter and its moons – See pics

The James Webb Space Telescope has revealed several mesmerizing images of outer space, including clear photos of Jupiter and its many moons.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently revealed several mesmerizing snapshots from outer space, clicked by the James Webb Space Telescope, which is the strongest space telescope out there to date.

Earlier, the James Webb Telescope had been successful in clicking several full-colour images of deep outer space, capturing a dying star and mind-blowing cosmos in the universe, which was still unexplored by us for the most part.