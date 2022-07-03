NASA confirms gigantic 18-km wide Comet K2 is approaching Earth: Here’s all you need to know

According to NASA, a gigantic comet that is twice the size of Mount Everest has entered the inner solar system. The highly anticipated Comet C.2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) is much bigger than the asteroids which have wrought carnage on Earth previously.

The comet has already crossed neighbouring planet, Mars and is approaching Earth.