NASA confirms gigantic 18-km wide Comet K2 is approaching Earth: Here’s all you need to know

According to NASA, a gigantic comet that is twice the size of Mount Everest has entered the inner solar system. The highly anticipated Comet C.2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) is much bigger than the asteroids which have wrought carnage on Earth previously.
The comet has already crossed neighbouring planet, Mars and is approaching Earth.
1. Should we fear the approaching Comet?
Scientists and researchers are amazed to spot this comet as they continue to explore how a comet with an 18-kilometers wide nucleus can remain active even now. Many scientists fear the Comet potentially crashing into the Earth.
According to media reports, Comet K2 is larger than the asteroid that killed dinosaurs. Its gigantic size is one of the prime reasons why scientists fear harm to human life if the Comet visits Earth.
2. When is Comet K2 visiting Earth?
Comet K2 is expected to make its closest approach to our planet on July 14. At that time, the comet will be nearly 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from the Earth. As per scientists, the comet is getting brighter as it continues to make its way towards the inner solar system.
3. How to watch the Comet K2?
On July 14, Comet K2 is expected to brighten to magnitude 8 or 7. Notably, the magnitude is too dim for you to spot the comet with unaided eye.
If you want to catch the gigantic Comet K2 coming towards Earth, you can use a telescope. You can also spot the comet’s passage online by tuning into the Virtual Telescope Project’s live webcast that starts at 6:15 pm on July 14.
Representative Images (Source: NASA)