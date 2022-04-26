NASA: Asteroid the size of Golden Gate Bridge is approaching Earth

The asteroid is set to make its closest approach on Thursday, April 28.
A massive asteroid is heading towards the Earth, according to the American space agency, NASA. The asteroid is set to make its closest approach on Thursday, April 28.
An asteroid this size is classified as an apollo-class asteroid. But due to its close proximity to the Earth, this near-Earth object or (NEO) has also been labelled as a potentially hazardous asteroid.
1. Size - 450 metres wide
It is a massive 450-meters wide space rock, which can be compared to the famous Golden Gate Bridge located in San Francisco, US.
The asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to the Earth at a distance of 3,240,000 kilometers.
2. Name – 418135 (2008 AG33)
According to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory by NASA, the asteroid hurtling towards the Earth is named 418135 (2008 AG33). The asteroid has a massive orbit where one revolution takes about 18 years to complete. At its closest point to the Sun or perihelion, it comes as close as the Earth.
3. Speed - 25,000 km/h
The asteroid also possesses a high speed of more than 25,000 km/h. At this speed, if it were to strike the Earth, it could easily flatten tens of kilometers of land. It will fly past the Earth at a distance of 3,240,000 kilometres.
4. Will it strike the Earth?
So far, this particular asteroid seems unlikely to strike and is expected to make a safe passage across the planet. However, the space agency is continuing to observe it in case a sudden deviation happens.