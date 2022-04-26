NASA: Asteroid the size of Golden Gate Bridge is approaching Earth

The asteroid is set to make its closest approach on Thursday, April 28.

A massive asteroid is heading towards the Earth, according to the American space agency, NASA. The asteroid is set to make its closest approach on Thursday, April 28.

An asteroid this size is classified as an apollo-class asteroid. But due to its close proximity to the Earth, this near-Earth object or (NEO) has also been labelled as a potentially hazardous asteroid.