'Most complete' baby woolly mammoth found preserved in permafrost: See pics

The baby woolly mammoth, the second such perfectly preserved ever discovered in the world, was named 'Nun cho ga'.
A nearly intact mummified baby woolly mammoth was recently discovered in a surprising find in Canada that has excited people all over the world. The discovery in itself was a surprise as the unintended treasure was uncovered by gold miners and not scientists looking for it.
1. Estimated to be over 30,000 years old
The remains of the baby woolly mammoth are estimated to be over 30,000 years old.
2. Named Nun cho ga
The mammoth has been named Nun cho ga in the Native American language Han. The name means “big baby animal”. The remains are thought to be of a female mammoth.
3. At par with Russia’s baby mammoth discovery of 2007
The discovery is being compared to a baby mammoth that was similarly discovered beautifully preserved in Siberia’s permafrost back in 20017. The Russian discovery of the remains which were around 42,000 years old was named Lyuba. Nun cho ga is similar in size to Lyuba.
4. Most-intact discovery in North America
The discovery is said to be the most-intact mammoth ever found in the continent of North America. Earlier, a baby mammoth’s partial remains were found at a gold mine in Alaska in 1948. It was named Effie.
Photos: Yukon.ca, Willem Middelkoop, Pixabay