Lunar Eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around the world

Amazing photos of the Chandra Grahan 2024 are already appearing on social media.

  • Sep 18, 2024, 09:15 AM IST

The Chandra Grahan 2024 has started, and people around the world are enjoying this rare event. The penumbral phase of the lunar eclipse began at 06:11 AM (0141 GMT) on Wednesday, September 18.

The full eclipse will start at 08:14 AM. Meanwhile, amazing photos of the Chandra Grahan 2024 are already appearing on social media.

1. Visual Spectacle

The upcoming lunar eclipse promises a stunning display as the Moon, at its closest point to Earth, will pass through our planet's shadow, resulting in a "Blood Moon" with a reddish hue. This partial lunar eclipse will cover about 8.4% of the Moon's surface.

 

2. Super Harvest Moon

The event coincides with a Super Harvest Moon, making it appear larger and brighter than usual, adding to the visual charm of the eclipse.

 

3. Visibility

The eclipse will be visible from regions where the Moon is above the horizon, including North America, South America, Antarctica, Africa, Europe, Western Asia, and southwestern Russia.

 

4. India's Viewing Situation

The Chandra Grahan will not be visible in India as the Moon will be below the horizon throughout the eclipse. Despite this, the event holds significant cultural and religious importance.

 

5. What is 'Moon lunar eclipse'?

A Moon lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through Earth's shadow, creating a "Blood Moon" with a reddish hue. This partial eclipse will cover about 8.4% of the Moon's surface, with its visibility limited to regions where the Moon is above the horizon.

 

