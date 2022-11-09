Lunar Eclipse 2022: Enthralled stargazers witness Chandra Grahan in Bengaluru, Gurugram, other Indian cities, see pics

During the last total lunar eclipse of the year on Tuesday, stargazers across the country were treated to a visual delight as the earth cast its shadow on the moon.

Northeastern parts of the country such as Agartala, Kohima, and Guwahati were able to catch a glimpse of maximum obscuration of the lunar disc as the moon had already risen on the eastern horizon before the end of the totality phase at 5:12 pm.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the earth casts its shadow completely over a full moon, blocking the reflection of all direct sunlight from the lunar orb and dimming the colour of the moon to a reddish hue. From most parts of India, stargazers could observe a partial lunar eclipse only as the moon rise timings across the country were during or after the total phase.

Astronomy enthusiasts and star gazing clubs had set up telescopes across cities to watch the celestial phenomenon unfold. The next lunar eclipse which will be visible in India is on October 28, 2023, and the same is a partial eclipse.

Here's how the last lunar eclipse of 2022 was visible in different Indian cities