Lunar Eclipse 2022: Enthralled stargazers witness Chandra Grahan in Bengaluru, Gurugram, other Indian cities, see pics

During the last total lunar eclipse of the year on Tuesday, stargazers across the country were treated to a visual delight as the earth cast its shadow on the moon.
Northeastern parts of the country such as Agartala, Kohima, and Guwahati were able to catch a glimpse of maximum obscuration of the lunar disc as the moon had already risen on the eastern horizon before the end of the totality phase at 5:12 pm.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the earth casts its shadow completely over a full moon, blocking the reflection of all direct sunlight from the lunar orb and dimming the colour of the moon to a reddish hue. From most parts of India, stargazers could observe a partial lunar eclipse only as the moon rise timings across the country were during or after the total phase.
Astronomy enthusiasts and star gazing clubs had set up telescopes across cities to watch the celestial phenomenon unfold. The next lunar eclipse which will be visible in India is on October 28, 2023, and the same is a partial eclipse.
Here's how the last lunar eclipse of 2022 was visible in different Indian cities
1. Lunar Eclipse 2022 in Bhubaneswar
A lunar eclipse was photographed behind the tree in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, Nainital, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata, the Homi Bhaba Centre for Science Education, Mumbai, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru were among some of the institutes that had set up telescopes to watch the eclipse and organised webcast of the celestial phenomenon on their social media accounts.
2. Lunar Eclipse 2022 in Dehradun
Similar to Hyderabad and Gurugram, a full moon was seen in the sky from Dehradun, on November 8, 2022.
3. Lunar Eclipse 2022 in Gurugram
A full moon was seen in the sky from Gurugram on November 8, 2022. In Delhi, a smog-filled sky denied stargazers the opportunity to view the eclipse at moon-rise and a hazy lunar orb was visible in the national capital late in the evening.
4. Lunar Eclipse 2022 in Bengaluru
The moon rises above high-rise towers during a lunar eclipse in Bengaluru, on November 8, 2022. Skywatchers could witness the partial phase of the eclipse in the city.
5. Lunar Eclipse 2022 in Hyderabad
A total lunar eclipse was seen in the sky in Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The eclipse began at 2.39 pm IST and the totality phase started at 3.46 pm.