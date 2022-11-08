Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check out stunning visuals of Chandra Grahan from different Indian cities

Lunar Eclipse 2022 pictures: Chandra Grahan witnessed from Delhi, Ranchi, Patna, Guwahati and other cities.
Several other parts of India witnessed the year's last lunar eclipse on Tuesday. The eclipse began at 02:39 pm. While the total eclipse started at 3:46 pm. A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth moves in between the Sun and the Moon.
1. Delhi
Moon partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
2. Jammu and Kashmir
India's last lunar eclipse of the year is witnessed in Jammu on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
3. Guwahati
The last Lunar Eclipse of the year is witnessed in Guwahati, Assam. (Photo: ANI)
4. Patna
India's last Lunar Eclipse of the year is witnessed on the occasion of Kartik Purnima in Patna. (Photo: ANI)
5. Ranchi
Lunar Eclipse is seen in the sky near Vivekanand Sarovar in Ranchi. (Photo: IANS)
6. Kolkata
Moon partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse. (Photo: PTI)