Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check out stunning visuals of Chandra Grahan from different Indian cities

Lunar Eclipse 2022 pictures: Chandra Grahan witnessed from Delhi, Ranchi, Patna, Guwahati and other cities.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 08, 2022, 07:13 PM IST

Several other parts of India witnessed the year's last lunar eclipse on Tuesday. The eclipse began at 02:39 pm. While the total eclipse started at 3:46 pm. A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth moves in between the Sun and the Moon.

1. Delhi

Delhi
1/6

Moon partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

2. Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir
2/6

India's last lunar eclipse of the year is witnessed in Jammu on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

3. Guwahati

Guwahati
3/6

The last Lunar Eclipse of the year is witnessed in Guwahati, Assam. (Photo: ANI)

4. Patna

Patna
4/6

India's last Lunar Eclipse of the year is witnessed on the occasion of Kartik Purnima in Patna. (Photo: ANI)

5. Ranchi

Ranchi
5/6

Lunar Eclipse is seen in the sky near Vivekanand Sarovar in Ranchi. (Photo: IANS) 

6. Kolkata

Kolkata
6/6

Moon partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse. (Photo: PTI)

